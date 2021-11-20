AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 12,178 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 755.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,517 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 37.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

