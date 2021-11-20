AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lakeland Industries worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

