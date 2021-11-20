AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

AGYS stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,910 shares of company stock worth $706,667. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

