AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 167,317 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.38 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

