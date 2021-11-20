AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,107 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GORO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 74.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.09 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

