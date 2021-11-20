AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

OKE stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.