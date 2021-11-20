Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $67.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 63447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

