Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

