Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Cap of $766,710.49

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $766,710.49 and $2,491.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,511.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.84 or 0.07357262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00377887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.39 or 0.00988505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00086038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.79 or 0.00418366 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00266049 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,438,019 coins and its circulating supply is 11,393,476 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.