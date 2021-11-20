ASD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $296.69 million and $1.69 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

