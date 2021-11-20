ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.57. 183,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,660. ASGN has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $129.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,475. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

