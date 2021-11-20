ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in October

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 635,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 14th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,354.0 days.

ASICS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASICS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

