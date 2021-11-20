Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.47. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.