AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AZN opened at $56.66 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

