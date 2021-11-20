Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CFO Purchases $17,700.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CFO Ivor Macleod bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $237.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -1.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 223,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 238,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 148,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

