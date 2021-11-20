Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$0.78.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

