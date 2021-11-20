Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.
Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$0.78.
About Atico Mining
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.