Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $322.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $251.60 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.