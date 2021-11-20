Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of ALV opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autoliv by 171.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $25,810,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

