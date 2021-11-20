Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $237.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

