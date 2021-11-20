Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for about 2.0% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 219.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 246,366 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,683 shares of company stock worth $21,713,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

