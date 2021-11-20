Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 624.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Avast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $624.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

