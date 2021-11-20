Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.76. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 5,139 shares.

Specifically, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

