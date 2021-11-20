AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

AVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $4.26 on Friday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

