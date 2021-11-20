Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

