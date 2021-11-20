Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Cut to C$12.75

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MYAGF opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.
About Aya Gold & Silver
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.