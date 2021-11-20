Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Cut to C$12.75

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MYAGF opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.