B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $26.93 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

