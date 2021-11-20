B. Riley Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $54.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

