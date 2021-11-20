B. Riley Trims New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Target Price to $10.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYC opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.30.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York City REIT will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the first quarter worth about $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 11.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

