Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCSF. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $990.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

