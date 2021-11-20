Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in October

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,751,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 2,354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNCZF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

