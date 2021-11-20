Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 85,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

