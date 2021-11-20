Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $15.25

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $14.80. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 892 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

