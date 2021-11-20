Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 16,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

NYSE BAC opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.