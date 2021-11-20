Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 561,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of BBBY opened at $23.25 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

