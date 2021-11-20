Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $29.52 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48.

