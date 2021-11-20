Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 341,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

