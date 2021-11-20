Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 302,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $9,363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

