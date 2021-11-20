Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,216 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $146.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

