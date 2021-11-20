Barclays Boosts Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 430

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £899.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 713.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

