Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 378.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

