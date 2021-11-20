Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Down 7.8% After Insider Selling

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 87,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,578,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Specifically, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BARK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter worth $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $4,629,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

