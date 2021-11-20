Barnes Group Inc. (B) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnes Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.