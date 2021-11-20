Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. Analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,420,914 shares of company stock valued at $29,608,571.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VIZIO by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

