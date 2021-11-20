Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.41. 2,945,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

