Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $91.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

