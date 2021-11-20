BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €37.75 ($42.90) and last traded at €37.50 ($42.61). Approximately 11,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.45 ($42.56).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.82. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

