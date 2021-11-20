BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BCE were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.16 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

