Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BODY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beachbody currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 7.80.

BODY stock opened at 2.76 on Tuesday. Beachbody has a one year low of 2.72 and a one year high of 18.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.36.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

