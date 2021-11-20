Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €72.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.50 ($74.43).

Shares of COK stock opened at €62.06 ($70.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.97. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. Cancom has a 12 month low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a 12 month high of €63.18 ($71.80).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

