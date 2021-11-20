Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,308.80 ($43.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,045.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,167.84. The company has a market cap of £14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,629.25 ($47.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

